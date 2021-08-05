Fulton County Schools is now requiring masks in nearly all Fulton County Schools.
FCS made the announcement just days before the first day of school, saying the school system is "closely monitoring data and consulting with public health officials as we strive to begin the new school year in person with face-to-face instruction."
Earlier this week, FCS announced it would make decisions based on local data taken from the Fulton County Board of Health Epidemiology Reports.
Schools and facilities located in municipalities where the rate of infection exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents will require all students, personnel and visitors to wear masks until the level of spread drops.
The FCBOH Aug. 4, report indicates the COVID incidence rates for each municipality. Thirteen of the 14 cities in Fulton County exceeded the level of public health officials consider “High Community Spread.” Therefore, schools and facilities in these jurisdictions will require masks effective Monday, Aug. 9.
At the time of publishing, all schools require masks except for the following:
- Abbotts Hill ES
- Barnwell ES
- Dolvin ES
- Findley Oaks ES
- Medlock Bridge ES
- Ocee ES
- Shakerag ES
- State Bridge Crossing ES
- Wilson Creek ES
- Autrey Mill MS
- River Trail MS
- Taylor Road MS
- Chattahoochee HS
- Johns Creek HS
- Northview HS
Additionally, all FCS staff and students are required to report a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, a pending COVID-19 test result (regardless of the reason for testing), and direct contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive.
Following updated Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines for quarantine procedures, FCS will now allow all students, regardless of vaccination status, to continue reporting to school after a direct contact if the individual:
(1) is/remains symptom free, and
(2) wears a mask while on school district property for 10 days after exposure.
All students who report a pending test result may continue reporting to school if the individual:
(1) is/remains symptom free, and
(2) wears a mask while on school district property until the test results are received and reported.
Public health officials strongly encourage individuals directly exposed to COVID-19 to get tested after 3 to 5 days of the exposure.
"Our ability to continue moving forward depends on all of us wearing masks, staying home when sick, and following all the other mitigation strategies recommended to reduce the spread of the virus," FCS said in a statement. "We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment while providing our students the very best educational opportunities."
This is a rapidly changing story. For up to date information, visit our website at www.neighbornewsonline.com.
