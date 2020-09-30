Former state representative Betty Price and incumbent Rep. Mary Robichaux are facing off for north Fulton's District 48 Georgia House seat.
Price, 68, has lived in the district for more than 36 years and is a former District 48 state representative and Roswell city council member. Price has served on numerous boards, including the Medical Association of Georgia (Legislative Council), Medical Association of Atlanta, (Legislative Committee chairman), Senior Services North Fulton, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Friends of Roswell Library (Treasurer), Roswell Woman’s Club (Urban Improvement chair), and Roswell Design and Review Board.
"I am a lifelong leader and been called to serve many times," Price said. "Having immigrated to America, I chose the great opportunities and freedoms this country offered. I aspire to keep Georgia strong, and allow families to thrive through sound public policy and fiscal responsibility. As a physician, I want to improve the affordability, accessibility, and quality of healthcare."
Price's top three priorities for the district include public safety and police reforms, COVID-19's affect on businesses and education.
"Half of our state budget goes to education, and school systems must demonstrate greater flexibility, responsiveness, and caring for students first, modeling after numerous successful charter and private settings," she said.
Price says the biggest challenge to the district is the "new cultural intolerance to rational and acceptable behavior." During her campaigning, Price said she had residents voice their concerns about lawlessness, "out of control political '-isms'" and "incompetent" elected officials.
"The silent majority want stability---jobs not mobs," Price said. "They want honest and reliable information about public health threats, and they don’t want to lose personal liberties, or submit to the demands of the cancel culture and big brother in social media."
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired Anesthesiologist, Former State Representative, Former Roswell City Council Member
Years living in District: 36+
Relevant experience: Serve: H.D. 48 GOP Chairman, Drake House Advisory Council, Served: Georgia House Majority Deputy Whip, Fulton County Delegation Secretary, Georgia House Health and Human Services committee, Economic Development and Tourism committee, Judiciary Non-Civil committee, Governmental Affairs committee (elections subcommittee), State Planning and Community Affairs committee, Women’s Caucus, Lupus Advisory Council, initiated Downtown Development Authority in Roswell, Initiated Roswell Redevelopment Committee, North Fulton Poverty Task Force, Fulton County Schools-Citizen Advisory Council, PTA legislative chair, Fulton County Board of Health, Fulton County GOP Vice Chairman/legislative chairman, President of American Medical Women’s Association (Atlanta Branch), Homeowner’s Association President, Congressional Spouses President, Poll manager RW01, Certificate of Achievement from Georgia Municipal Association, Andrew Young School of Public Policy—3 years in legislator Healthcare program
Website: BettyPrice4Ga.com
Facebook: Betty Price
Twitter: @raazwell
District incumbent Mary Robichaux has lived in the district for 26 years and has spent the last two years in the District 48 House seat. The 65-year-old democrat says she is most proud of working in a "bipartisan manner" and helping pass the Georgia Hate Crime Bill.
"As I have served, I have worked very hard to continue to have “adult conversations” with everyone because I know that this is the only way to solve the issues we are facing now and into the future," Robichaux said. "From my experience, people in our district want to be heard and to know that their ideas will be seriously considered in decisions."
Robichaux says her top three priorities for the district include improving the affordability and access to quality healthcare, fully fund public schools and "create an environment that will allow a full recovery from COVID-19 in peoples’ lives and our business communities."
According to Robichaux, the biggest challenge the district currently faces is COVID-19, specifically the issues it has revealed.
"This includes issues in healthcare, jobs and the economy, education and housing," Robichaux said. "The first thing we need to do is fully understand the intricacies of the disease, which we are learning more about each day. We must develop a comprehensive plan that will keep people safe while working toward a return to pre-Covid life."
Age: 65
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Years in Living in the District: 26
Relevant Experience: Elect 2018 as State Representative, HD 48, long healthcare career with focus on health disparities, involvement with Fulton School Board in volunteer positions
Website: www.electmaryrobichaux.com
Twitter - ElectMaryRobichaux
Facebook - Representative Mary Robichaux
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 30. For a full list of Fulton's voting locations, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.
