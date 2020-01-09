Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in the La Quinta parking lot off Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 8.
The victim told police he he had been at Chevron gas station on Holcomb Bridge, where he says he was approached by a female asking for a ride. The woman pressed the issue until the victim said yes.
Police say the woman told the victim she needed a ride to Taco Bell, but then directed him to drop her off at the La Quinta. When the victim pulled over, a man opened his driver's side door. Police say the victim then stepped out of his truck "because he thought he was going to have to fight the male."
The man held a gun to the victim and demanded his wallet and truck keys. Police say the victim gave the man cash from his wallet and gave the man his keys. The victim said the suspect and female ran off together in an unknown direction toward one of the apartment complexes on Old Holcomb Bridge Road.
According to police, the victim described the man as a black male, around 5-foot-5, slim build, 25 to 30 years old, wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and jeans.
Police say the victim described the woman as possibly Hispanic, around 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, approximately 130 to 150 pounds, with brown shoulder length, curly hair, wearing a green t-shirt and jeans.
