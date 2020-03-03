Police say a man died after being shot at Grove Way Apartments in Roswell the evening of March 2.
Officers located a male victim on scene who had been shot and was unconscious. Officers attempted providing life saving measures for the victim until EMS arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Joshua McNair of Roswell was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes. The 27-year-old is being held at Fulton County Jail.
Police say the shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and McNair. This is an active investigation and details may change as more information is uncovered.
The victim's name will be released after next of kin is properly notified.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident to please call 770-640-4100 and speak with a detective. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
