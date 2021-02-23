A Roswell woman was on the Ga 400 southbound ramp at Holcomb Bridge Road when a man approached her and shoved her into his truck, police say.
Roswell and Sandy Springs Police arrived on scene after they say witnesses called 911 about an abduction. Witnesses told police they saw 49-year-old Donnell Hacker pulled up next to the victim, grab her by the back of her jacket and force her into his car. Hacker was stopped at the intersection of Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs.
The victim told police she was shoved in the middle seat between Hacker and his 14-year-old son. While driving down Ga 400, Hacker accused the victim of taking his gun during an earlier date. Police confirmed that Hacker and the woman knew each other prior to the kidnapping.
According to police, the woman denied taking his gun and stated he must have been confused with her friend. Hacker also yelled at and punched her several times while driving down the highway.
The woman told police she was trying to calm down both her and Hacker. SHe also assured police that his son never got out of the car and had nothing to do with her being kidnapped.
Roswell Police arrested Hacker and brought him, his son and the victim back to Roswell. While in the back of the police car, Hacker claimed he was kidnapped the victim to take her to the Sandy Springs Police Department to "to get the gun situation taken care of."
"Once he was apprehended, he told our Officers that he was on the way to SSPD; however, the location where he was intercepted indicates this to be wrong information as he had already passed the exit to SSPD," Sandy Springs public information officer Sgt. Salvador Ortega said.
Hacker also claimed he called Sandy Springs' 911 while the victim was in the car, however, Ortega said records show that he did not call 911.
Hacker was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping, battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
