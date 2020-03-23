An Alpharetta man was arrested and charged after he pointed a gun at a woman and her adult granddaughter, police say.
The altercation occurred at the post office on Webb Bridge Road. According to Alpharetta Police, the victims were both wearing medical masks and gloves when they entered the post office. They were immediately met by a man who police say pulled out a handgun.
According to police, the man pointed it at both of them, and yelled at them to get back. The male suspect then left the building and drove away in his vehicle.
One of the victims was able to get the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. Alpharetta police officers went to the suspect’s address, confronted him in his driveway where he surrendered and was taken into custody. He was armed with a holstered firearm at the time of his arrest.
"While we cannot go into specific details involving the interview with the suspect, he admitted to officers that he pointed his gun at the victims in fear of catching the coronavirus," Alpharetta Police wrote on Facebook.
The man is being charged with pointing a pistol at another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.