Local technology company InterAct Lifeline announced its new nonprofit InterAct Cares to help combat opioid addition.
InterAct Cares supports providing online portal technology and telehealth access at zero or reduced cost to collegiate recovery communities, civic groups, and nonprofits whose mission is to fight the opioid crisis.
Donations to InterAct Cares defray the cost of the technology to groups that provide education, treatment or social services to clients or communities that don’t have funding to purchase and manage the technology.
“Deaths from overdoses kill more Americans each year than the Vietnam and Gulf Wars combined,” CEO of InterAct Carolyn Bradfield said. “Unfortunately some of the hardest hit communities impacted by the opioid crisis are those that are least equipped to educate, support and treat their population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdose death rates in rural regions now surpass those in urban areas. The InterAct Cares nonprofit can help communities impacted the greatest by this crisis, providing support and education where it is needed most.”
InterAct Cares is a nonprofit so that donations will be tax deductible. Donors have the flexibility of making a one-time contribution or create a recurring donation monthly, quarterly or annually.
“Beginning this fall, InterAct launched pilot programs in collegiate recovery and addiction treatment and is refining services based on user feedback in both markets,” Bradfield said. “The results reinforce just how efficient a turnkey technology solution is when providing critical education and extended treatment for those who need to better understand and deal with the impact of opioids and other addictive substances.”
InterAct LifeLine was created and inspired by Bradfield, who lost her daughter to an overdose in December 2017 after a 15-year battle with addiction. InterAct’s technology comes from Convey Services, based in Roswell, also founded by Bradfield. This allows expedited entry into the marketplace with mature technology currently in use in other business applications.
