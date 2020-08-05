A group of north Fulton educators and students is making moves to reform Georgia's history curriculum to be more inclusive.
Founded by Myra Lee, a Georgia Studies teacher from Haynes Bridge Middle School, the primary goal of Educators for Inclusive Curriculum is to reform the Georgia Standards of Excellence for the 8th grade Georgia Studies course and add a mandatory African American Studies course to Georgia high schools. The groups has been developing a set of demands from the State Department of Education, and have already started working with state representatives and a variety of local and community leaders.
Lee has been teaching in Fulton County for 13 years and started teaching Georgia Studies last fall. Prior to teaching Georgia Studies, she taught 6th grade social studies. During the school year, she realized there were some names the curriculum were overlooked.
"The majority of people who were talked about who were of color we talked about were either participants in the Civil Rights Movement or slaves, which presented a very one sided history of our state," Lee said. "I noticed that the men that we teach about were white supremacists. When we talked about the Bourbon Triumvirate, Tom Watson, Henry Grady and Eugene Talmadge and their importance to Georgia, we kind of glossed over the fact that they were white supremacists."
Lee has been joined by Rachel Hicks, a Georgia Studies teacher at Taylor Road Middle School, as well as several north Fulton students, including former student Ethan Asher, Centennial High School students Allie Mathis and Kyler Parker and Lee's daughter and 2019 graduate, Kaia Lee.
Lee first became aware of the discrepancies in the standards when her class got to the entertainment section of the curriculum and Atlanta's Tyler Perry was not mentioned. She contacted the county's curriculum specialist, who directed her to the state. Lee said the state told her the curriculum was not up for adoption or changing for another couple of years. Georgia education standards are typically updated every five years. The 8th grade Georgia Studies standards were last updated in 2016.
Lee spoke to the Fulton County School Board about adding a comprehensive African-American Studies course, as well as more novels by Black authors in literature classes. As of now, there are no standards for an African-American studies course, so any teacher who would want to teach that now would have to come up with his or her own standards.
"I would like to see them add info on African-Americans who were important to the establishment of Georgia, as well as the way African-Americans adapted to being excluded from society," Lee said. "The importance of the Black church in the African-American communities, the establishment of educational institutions geared towards Blacks, establishment of healthcare and hospitals and things like that that were started in order to serve Black who were excluded from society."
Lee said that she, Hicks and other teachers have created a Google Doc with supplemental information that teachers can add into their Georgia Studies and history curriculum. The Facebook group for Educators for Inclusive Curriculum has around 500 members and lets teachers share ideas, resources and information.
"We've also been in touch with educators and students in Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Kentucky, Texas and Virginia," former student Ethan Asher said.
The students involved with Educators for Inclusive Curriculum say they learned a majority of Black history outside or after school.
"I can honestly say 95% of the things I learned about African-American history, I taught myself or researched myself," Centennial High School student Kyler Parker said. "The only thing I've really been taught in school was slavery and Civil Rights, and we only briefly touch on it. We don't go into depth on Malcolm X. We don't learn anything about black people but that they were enslaved and were able to get basic civil rights after fighting for years. There are a lot of things we could learn but we aren't taught them."
The Georgia Standards of Excellence for Georgia Studies includes a standard on Georgia's role in the Civil Rights Movement.
"SS8H11 Evaluate the role of Georgia in the modern civil rights movement.
a. Explain Georgia’s response to Brown v. Board of Education including the 1956 flag and the Sibley Commission.
b. Describe the role of individuals (Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis), groups (SNCC and SCLC) and events (Albany Movement and March on Washington) in the Civil Rights Movement.
c. Explain the resistance to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, emphasizing the role of Lester Maddox."
Neither the standard nor Teacher Notes mention Malcolm X. Because of the pacing of classes, teachers are not left with much time to add in any information even if they want to.
"When we learned about the civil rights movement, there was very much an attitude of 'And it solved racism and everyone was happy!'" Asher said. "That was something I had to unlearn."
Kaia Lee said she had an incident when she was 9-years-old when she was called a racial slur.
"I was very confused because the way I had been taught in school, it led me to believe that everything was hunky-dory, and all the issues that were back then were resolved," Lee said.
"Having an African-American studies course to teach the real history is important," Myra Lee said. "Students are impressionable and they're exposed to things that they carry with them into society and we end up having this racist society that's perpetuated because in our education system, we don't do history justice."
Lee's push for and African-American Studies course does not come without ridicule. Lee has been asked about other minority groups and why the state wouldn't just add more Black history to the history courses.
"Including information about another groups does not necessarily mean that you're completely ignoring others," Lee said. "We've been saturated so much with Euro-centric history that it's almost trying to educate the students on things they have missed."
Lee and the Educators for Inclusive Curriculum started a petition to raise awareness of their efforts. At the time of publishing, the petition has 1,222 signatures. The petition can be seen at https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/we-demand-racial-justice-in-georgia-education.
"What we're teaching our kids has to change so that we can positively impact the future," Lee said.
