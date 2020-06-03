Over 1,000 boxes of fresh food will arrive in Roswell June 19 for distribution to those in need.
The 1,300 boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone facing economic challenges in these uncertain times. The project is a partnership between Convoy of Hope, an international relief organization, and Hope Roswell, a network of volunteers from churches across Roswell.
Each box will contain fresh fruit, vegetables, pre-cooked meat, cheese, butter and milk. Each one will provide relief not only for a family impacted by the financial downturn but also for a farmer whose income has suffered due to the pandemic. As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, the USDA has purchased food from suppliers affected by the closure of restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. Various food banks and non-profits also play a role, helping to get the food to those who need it most.
“Serving the community is what Hope Roswell is all about, so when Roswell Assembly of God Church and Convoy of Hope approached us with this opportunity, we quickly said yes,” Hope Roswell director Brenda Orlans said. “We thank God for the opportunity to serve folks in and around our community.”
Amid the current financial devastation, organizers of the local effort said they are thankful to offer families relief — one box of food and one word of support at a time. Some, who have already been involved in relief activities, said a simple box of groceries can make a major difference for a family in need.
Roswell Assembly of God Pastor Tim Newby has also seen the comfort and sense of relief a gift of simple necessities can bring. Newby and members of his church will be on hand for the June event and have already been involved in Convoy of Hope distributions. Earlier in the crisis, Newby watched unseen while a woman came into the church to pick up her donated items, which had been left on a table to comply with the need for social distancing. Before she took the food, Newby said the woman kneeled in prayer.
“These were such simple items, and it hit me then how much we take for granted,” Newby said.
For Hope Roswell, the partnership with Convoy of Hope is an opportunity to pivot from their popular yearly festival, during which free services and support are offered in a spirit of celebration every spring. During the Roswell Day of Hope, more than fifteen hundred guests typically receive medical checkups, haircuts, entertainment, and support, all of it free of charge for those in need.
This year, the need for social distancing meant outreach by the group had to take a new form during the pandemic crisis. Hope Roswell also works to meet the needs of local families in projects throughout the year.
The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis Friday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vickery Mill Elementary School, 1201 Alpharetta Highway in Roswell. No sign-up or form of identification is required. Volunteers will bring the boxes to the cars of recipients, and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed in the distribution process.
