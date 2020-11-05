Roswell police officer Matthew Perry saved a 14-year-old Roswell boy from choking.
Perry is apart of RPD's Traffic Enforcement Unit and has been with RPD for around seven years. Police say Perry was patrolling on Norcross Street Nov. 4, when he noticed a vehicle was stopped in a turn lane, its driver was honking the horn and flashing the headlights.
Perry pulled over and was met by a frantic mother, who alerted him that her 14-year-old was in the front seat and was actively choking on food. The officer was able to get the child out of the vehicle and quickly perform the Heimlich maneuver, effectively saving his life.
After a few seconds the child was able to breath again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.