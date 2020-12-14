Police are searching for five or six local Grinches who cut down and stole a tree from Milton's city hall.
While the windows were dark and sugarplums danced, police say the men cut and cut until the tree fell right into their truck. With tree in hand, off they drove in the pine-colored truck. The Grinches headed towards Heritage Walk, leaving nothing but a crumb too small for a mouse.
The tree is valued at $1,000. Instead of a ramshackle sleigh, the suspected Dodge Ram has a chrome step bar, black wheels and large tires.
If any who has any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Sproles at coleman.sproles@cityofmiltonga.us.
