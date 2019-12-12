Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell will host menorah lightings and Hanukkah festivities around north Fulton in celebration of the Jewish holiday.
In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, Avalon will partner with Chabad of North Fulton to host the third annual Menorah Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On the second night of Hanukkah, Milton will host its menorah lighting Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. The celebration will be at the Broadwell Pavilion at 12615 Broadwell Road. Hanukkah snacks, kids entertainment and music will be available for families to enjoy.
Roswell will also host its menorah lighting on the fifth day of Hanukkah, Dec. 26. This free event will be at the Heart of Roswell Park off Canton Street. Families can enjoy a Hanukkah sing-a-long, holiday treats for kids, music and Hanukkah latkes. Guests can also take home their very own dreidel.
The eight-night celebration begins at sundown Dec. 22 and ends at sundown Dec. 30.
