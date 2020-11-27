North Point Community Church is hosting a socially-distanced Christmas tree lighting and musical show this December.
The church is installing a 40-foot-high, 17-foot-wide Christmas tree and program its more than 20,000 animated pixel lights.
North Point Community Church will host six, free, outdoor Christmas lighting events Dec. 11, 12 and 13 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, each event will include live musical performances, free photo opportunities with professional photographers, visits by Santa and numerous holiday characters and a Christmas market with local cause-related vendors.
NPCC is committed to providing a safe environment. Prior registration is required at https://northpoint.org/treelighting to limit the number of guests attending each event. Guests will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We want to do something special for our community this Christmas season, and ‘special’ doesn’t begin to describe what we have planned,” NPCC senior pastor Andy Stanley said. “Join us December 11, 12, or 13 for an evening full of Christmas magic... including a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree lighting.”
The public is also invited to drive through the NPCC parking lot to view a portion of the 40-foot Christmas tree light and musical show on repeat from 6 to 10 p.m. each evening starting Dec. 14 and continuing through Dec. 25. Two outdoor photo vignettes will remain lit and available for public use these evenings as well.
NPCC is at 4650 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. For more information about other Christmas events at NPCC, visit www.northpoint.org/Christmas.
