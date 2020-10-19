Kroger has donated a total of $5,000 worth of gift cards to Fulton County teachers this year.
In the metro area, gift cards were distributed to school systems in Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry and Rockdale counties, as well as Atlanta Public Schools. School districts in Bibb, Chatham and Richmond counties also received gift cards.
Due to challenges presented by COVID-19, Kroger’s Atlanta Division is donating $95,000 in gift cards to help teachers with the purchase of supplies instead of hosting its traditional Teacher Supply Giveaway events.
“Whether teaching in a classroom or virtually, we know that the need for supplies is still critical,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said. “Each year, an increasing number of teachers are forced to use their own paycheck to purchase classroom supplies and this year is no different. We hope the gift cards will provide teachers with additional resources to support the important role they play in our children’s lives.”
"The Kroger gift cards will be given to a cohort of teachers who have been instrumental in assessing and sharing critical feedback on our instructional models established as a result of the COVID pandemic," Fulton County Schools Director of Communications Samantha Maxey said. "Kroger has been a consistent partner over the years, assisting with various staff appreciation efforts. These types of community relationships are invaluable to the school system and much appreciated."
In the past, Kroger has hosted local Teacher Supply Giveaway events. Teachers are invited to pick out free items for their classrooms, from hand sanitizer to copy paper and markers.
“We will miss the energy and enthusiasm generated by the local events, but are excited about the opportunity to continue Kroger’s support for our teachers,” Turner said.
The Teacher Supply Giveaway aligns with Kroger’s purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritTM and with the Kroger Community Rewards program, which launched in 2013. The program encourages Kroger’s Atlanta Division customers to direct a portion of their spending to support local organizations that matter to them. Participants include schools, churches, synagogues, animal shelters and youth service organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.