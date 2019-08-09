A new coding school with the mission to show the next generation of kids how inspiring and exciting technology can be is set to open in Johns Creek on Aug. 17.
TheCoderSchool at 5025 Jones Bridge Road will be owned and operated by Jerry and Kim Massey, who opened the East Cobb location in 2017. The couple saw a growing need for the concept in the Atlanta area, and are excited to continue giving back to their community in this way. They ultimately plan to open 10 additional schools throughout the greater Atlanta metro over the next several years.
Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children’s enterprise franchise, provides computer programming lessons to children ages 7 to 18. Recently identified as one of Entrepreneur magazine’s hottest brands, theCoderSchool has over 35 schools operating in twelve states and continues to expand its national footprint with several locations in development in major U.S. and Canadian markets.
“We are thrilled to bring theCoderSchool to Johns Creek,” Jerry Massey said. “We are so pleased with the success we’ve seen in less than two years at our first location and are excited to open the opportunity to even more students in the Atlanta area.”
Founded by Hansel Lynn and incubated with the help of his best friend, Wayne Teng, theCoderSchool was built with the desire to provide children ages seven to 18 years with a welcoming environment to develop computer programming skills. TheCoderSchool uses a variety of platforms to teach various coding languages, such as HTML, CSS, Python, Javascript and more. Every Code Coaching lesson is customized with the help of trained Code Coaches who use a 2-on-1 approach to teaching.
“When finding and building relationships with franchise partners, our goal is always to find those who are truly passionate about setting kids up with a positive, life-long relationship with technology and coding,” Lynn said. “Jerry and Kimberley care deeply about this mission, and we are confident they will bring our level of commitment to kids and parents in Johns Creek and show the community just how fun learning to code can be.”
The school will have coding activities, treats and swag bags from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17, and parents who sign up for classes will receive 75% off their first month of classes. For more information on classes, visit https://www.thecoderschool.com/locations/johnscreek/#popmake-8382.
