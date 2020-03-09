Governor Brian Kemp and the Departments of Public Health, Public Safety, and Natural Resources have identified Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County as a location for the isolation and monitoring of patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19 Out of an abundance of caution.
No patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to this location.
Currently, the governor’s office and state officials are working together to prepare the site for the placement of patients. Officials have already delivered and installed seven emergency trailers at the park, and related materials are en route for future use. Once established, the Department of Public Safety will provide security for this location.
Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property.
To prevent the disruption of ongoing operations, access to this specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park is strictly limited to official use.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is awaiting confirmatory testing on four new presumptive positive tests for the coronavirus in Georgia residents.
Testing was completed March 8, at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and the results have been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification.
One individual is from Fulton County, another individual is from Cherokee County, and the other two individuals are from Cobb County, but they have no connection to each other. All of the individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are not known.
With the addition of these four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, there are now six presumptive positives pending confirmatory testing by CDC and five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
Fulton County Schools also announced Monday that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus. Impacted schools are closing immediately and the school system says more informaation wi
