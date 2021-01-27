The Roswell Police Department will be plunging into a frigid Lake Acworth this year to raise money for Special Olympics Georgia.
This year’s plunge will be at Acworth Lake on Feb. 20 and will be RPD's second year participating. The annual event raises money for Georgia Special Olympic athletes so the nonprofit can provide free year round sports training and competition for SOGA’s 26,841 athletes.
"The Special Olympics is an organization that is near and dear to the hearts of many at RPD, not just professionally but personally," RPD public information officer Tim Lupo said. "The Polar Plunge is a great opportunity for us to partner with the community to support a meaningful cause."
In 2020, RPD's team set a goal of $2,500, and ended up raising $2,695. This year, Lupo says, they have set their sights a little loftier with a goal of $5,000. So far RPD has raised more than $4,000.
Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics for athletes.
According to its website, Special Olympics Georgia serves more than 26,841 athletes with intellectual disabilities in over 180 programs in 121 counties.
The average cost to send one athlete to State Games is $104 each, we have 5 State Games each year and over 600 local area competitions, meets or tournaments throughout Georgia.
Due to COVID-19, plungers will be given time slots between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In addition to teams dashing into freezing waters, plungers also participate in tug-a-war, contests, live music, food and prizes.
Anyone interested in becoming a participant or sponsor, please contact Kaitlin Henderson at 770-414-9390 ex 1113 or kaitlin.henderson@specialolympicsga.org. To donate to RPD's team fundraiser, visit www.classy.org/team/336460.
