John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band will be performing at a pop-up, socially distanced concert at From the Earth Brewing.
Hopkins was originally supposed to perform at the Roswell Historic Cottage in March, but the Roswell Arts Fund said it saw no way to provide a safe indoor musical experience for the audience, band members and staff.
Since then, Roswell Arts Fund Board Chair Scott Hitch and Executive Director Ghila Sanders have been working to re-imagining concerts. Roswell Arts Fund moved concerts to a digital platform, and now launching a parking lot, physically distant but still social way to enjoy music together.
"After many weeks of virtual brainstorming sessions, evaluations and conversations with peers all around the country, we believe we can resume offering live musical experiences in a physically distant but social way," Sanders and Hitch said. "Safety, flexibility, and adaptability are our guiding principles and we are doing our best to be mindful of this ever-evolving situation."
The concert will take place in the parking lot in front of From the Earth Brewging. The Connextion parking lot will be divided into individual square pods measuring at least six feet by six feet, with each pod accommodating up to four guests in the same party. Ticket buyers will purchase the entire pod and have the option of bringing 1 to 4 people, along with lawn chairs and folding tables.
All groupings will be at least six feet away from the others and masks will be required. Additional masks will be available at check-in for guests who do not bring their own. Check-in procedures will also enforce six feet spacing in the queue.
Hitch and Sanders said they are working off a model that has been implemented nationwide, not only by concert venues but also by community pools, botanical gardens, museums and other outdoor and indoor facilities that crated new protocols in keeping with CDC guidelines to allow operations to resume and guests to return safely. In addition, From the Earth Brewing Company has been hosting parking lot events very successfully since May.
The performance will be Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Hopkins will also be performing with Mike Rizzi & Friends.
