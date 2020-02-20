Runners will again converge around Milton's Freedom Park for the City's annual 5k — an event that could qualify them for the Peachtree Road Race while helping pediatric cancer patients.
The race is the latest edition of the merger of the Milton Mayor's Run, now in its 11th year, and the 17th annual Jog for a Cause. Milton runs the event in partnership with North Point Pediatrics.
This year's race will take place Feb. 29. Runners can pick-up their race-day packets starting at 6:30 a.m., while the race itself begins at 7:30 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event, for $30 plus a small processing fee, but same-day registration is also available.
Milton started its Mayor's Run a few years after its incorporation, then joined with Jog for a Cause to create an even more robust event. The race aims to raise awareness and money for families of young people with cancer.
"We are excited to partner with the City of Milton, once again, to make this race a reality," Dr. Greg Cabrera from North Point Pediatrics said. "It is a great tradition both as a fun, fast event for runners of all types and as an opportunity for everyone involved to make a difference for pediatric cancer patients."
The race will begin and end at Milton's Freedom Park, located at the corner of Deerfield Parkway and Webb Road. The event includes a 5K run and "tot trot."
In addition to good exercise and helping a good cause, the registration fee includes a quality, soft-blend tech T-shirt with the race's logo and plenty of food and fluids at the finish line. The top three finishers in various age groups will receive awards, as will the 5K male and female "open" and "masters" division winners. Runners are encouraged to form teams or dress in fun outfits.
For more information, visit www.jogforacause5k.com or contact Trisha Wolf at 678-242-2619 or patricia.wolf@cityofmiltonga.us.
