Temperatures are dropping, leaves are falling and soon Santa will take to the skies. Get ready for the holiday season with these merry, family friendly events around north Fulton.
Season of Celebration Tree Lighting:
- Friday, Dec. 6
- 6 p.m.
- Downtown Alpharetta
The magic of the season glistens at Downtown Alpharetta’s annual tree lighting event, Season of Celebration presented by WellStar, on Friday, Dec. 6. New this year, two trees will be lit simultaneously to usher in the holidays. The traditional spruce tree in Ole Milton Park and a beautiful tree of lights on the Town Green will both be lit at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will fill the downtown area with musical performances, Santa, children’s activities, food trucks and more. The event is free to attend for all.
Santa at the Avalon:
- Nov. 25 through Dec. 24
- Hours Vary
- 920 3rd Street
Up on the rooftop click, click, click! Visit jolly Old Saint Nick in his cozy North Pole-inspired cottage and make sure you’re on the nice list. Santa will be at Avalon throughout the season spreading holiday magic and taking photos with families to cherish for a lifetime.
Christmas for Kids:
- Saturday, Dec. 14
- 10 a.m.
- Bulloch Hall
Bulloch Hall’s annual Christmas party for kids ages 5 to 12 years old includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, Elsa from "Frozen," crafts, a sing-along, refreshments and a yule log hunt. Guests also participate in a tour of Bulloch Hall with its Christmas decorations on full display. Kids are encouraged to bring their Christmas wish lists to share with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and tickets are $15 per person.
Kudzu Playhouse's "A Christmas Carol":
- Weekends beginning Dec. 6 through Dec. 23
Performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Bulloch Hall
Bulloch Hall and Kudzu Playhouse present the Christmas tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in the Osage Terrace Room. This intimate setting sells out quickly. Tickets can be purchased at http://bullochhall.org and are $20 per person.
Christmas in Crabapple & Tree Lighting
- Saturday, Nov. 30
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 12615 Broadwell Road
The 11th Annual Christmas in Crabapple is once again combined with the City's annual tree lighting event at Broadwell Pavilion. Join Milton for Santa photos, caroling, s'mores, crafts, hot cocoa and fun, followed by the city's official tree lighting! Click for complete event details.
Pancakes with Santa
- Saturday, Dec. 6
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 750 Hickory Flat Road
Fire trucks, Santa and pancakes! Kick off the holidays with a community breakfast with Santa, hosted by the Milton Fire Department at Station 43, . No reservations are required. This free event will feature Santa, pancakes cooked and served by Milton fire fighters and fire station tours. Please bring an unwrapped toy for North Fulton Community Charities’ Santa Shop Toy Drive.
