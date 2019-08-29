Muskogee Creek Indian Jim Sawgrass will teaching Roswell residents about Creek Indian history and culture at Bulloch hall Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sawgrass will present an array of artifacts and reproductions while discussing Creek culture from ancient times through the historic period. His presentations will be approximately 50 minutes long and will begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Sawgrass, who has been teaching children and adults about Creek culture for over 30 years, travels the country and the world with his exhibit and program. He sets up a large encampment that contains over one hundred artifacts and reproductions that illustrate his story of Southeastern Indians’ history and culture. Dressed in his tribal clothing, Sawgrass demonstrates various aspects of ancient culture such as tools and weapons, fire-starting, hunting skills, cooking utensils, etc.
He shows food and clothing and talks about rituals and beliefs. He also talks about wartime and peacetime, tribal structure, agriculture, technology, etc. His story brings visitors into the time when the Creeks first encountered European Americans, as he speaks about the cooperation and conflict that occurred, as well as the removal period in the nineteenth century.
Sawgrass has worked on many projects related to Native American history since 1988. In the ensuing years he has performed at venues such as Pow Wows, state and national parks, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Heritage Festivals and many other places around the U.S. He has also been featured on many television networks such as History Channel, Travel Channel and Discovery Channel.
“This is a great opportunity for people to learn about the culture of Southeastern Indians in a way that is authentic, dynamic and highly memorable,” assistant site coordinator at Bulloch Hall Jenny Goldemund said. “I have known Mr. Sawgrass for over fifteen years and have heard his presentation dozens of times. I thoroughly enjoy it and learn something new each time. I encourage everyone to come for this wonderful program.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets for members of the Friends of Bulloch Hall are $11 for adults and $6 for children. Register at the Bulloch Hall website, www.BullochHall.org.
