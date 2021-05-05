Alpharetta City Center will host its first-ever “ACC Spring Fling,” a community-driven fashion show and brunch event with a portion of proceeds going to North Fulton Community Charities.
Tickets are on sale now for $45 per person, which includes front row seating during the runway display, six food-tasting tickets and a swag bag. The fashion show will run from noon to 2 p.m. May 16.
Throughout the event, ACC retailers and restaurants will showcase spring fashion trends and seasonal bites, while a DJ spins energetic tunes. At noon, the event begins with a tasting experience featuring brunch bites and beverages from ACC’s lineup of local, chef-driven restaurants, followed by the fashion show beginning around 1 p.m.
The show will be curated and hosted by local Alpharettan and style influencer Nancy Flaherty, founder of Hidden Gems with Grace, a company that curates shopping tours in Paris and in the U.S. Each participating ACC retailer will present capsule collections of up to six looks in various categories, such as date night, vacation or loungewear.
Participating retailers and restaurants include:
- Anna Bella Fine Lingerie
- Cantina Loca (new concept by the Central City Tavern team)
- Carson Kitchen
- Chiringa
- Citizen Soul
- Core57
- Curry Up Now
- Dress Up
- Magnolia Moon
- Mountain High Outfitters
- Never Enough Thyme
- Perched
- Restaurant Holmes
- Southern Local
- Spirited
- The Pink Valise
During the ACC Spring Fling, Commerce, Market and North Broad Streets will be closed to pedestrian-only traffic. The runway and guest seating for the fashion show will stretch down Commerce Street, while restaurant pop-ups will be placed along Market Street. This event will be the first-of-its-kind for ACC, and the largest ticketed event the development has hosted since its inception in 2018.
“Our retailers and restaurants have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep the energy alive at ACC, and I’m glad they will now be able to come together, let loose and show off for their downtown Alpharetta neighbors,” ACC property manager Ashley Majors said. “They have all continuously supported and uplifted our community during these unprecedented times, and I think this opportunity for them to step into the spotlight is well-deserved. I can’t wait to see this event come to life and look forward to turning it into an annual tradition for our neighbors to enjoy .”
Tickets are available for 120 guests. Pod-style seating will be arranged along Commerce Street, with tables and chairs set up to accommodate up to seven people in each socially distanced pod. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place throughout the event.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3xRGquT.
