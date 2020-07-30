The Roswell North Elementary School Foundation is hosting its inaugural “Golf Fore RNEF Classic,” to be held Aug. 31, at Brookfield Country Club.
This event is set to kick off fundraising efforts for the 2020-2021 school year at Roswell North Elementary. RNEF is now in its 11th year of fully funding the Licata Science Lab at RNE.
Registration will begin on the Aug. 31 at 9 a.m, with the ball drop at 10 a.m. and tee off at 10:15 a.m. There are several levels of sponsorship available, and spots are quickly filling up. A grab n’ go breakfast will be provided to all players.
“We are so excited to partner with Brookfield Country Club,” said Janie Hagood, president of the RNE Foundation. “The Golf Fore RNEF Classic will be a great opportunity for parents and guests to get outside and help support the Roswell North Elementary students,” she added.
"RNEF recognizes the unique position we are all in this year," communications VP Cristin Lees said. "While the students of RNE will be beginning their school year virtually, fundraising for our science lab, as well the Life Science Extension and RNE Garden is still extremely vital."
If the tournament requires cancellation due to COVID-19, refunds minus the processing fees will be given. RNEF will be following all safety and hygiene protocols per Brookfield Country Club and the State of Georgia to ensure a safe and fun event. Masks will be strongly encouraged whenever possible.
To sponsor or register a foursome, visit https://cbo.io/tickets/RNEF/2020tix?fbclid=IwAR0kpLEZGuQGzP1DnykSCVKtjQL5gpHfHwG_C-NNnpeeX7TkzSqZ_BP8Ws8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.