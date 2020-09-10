In-person concerts are returning to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre this October.
Live Nation is reimagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual tailgating zones next to their cars.
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls and Yacht Rock Revue will headline the shows live on stage each night across two weekends, Oct. 16 to 17 and Oct. 23 to 24, in Alpharetta at Lot A at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
This outdoor concert series gives attendees the chance to enjoy live music performances from some of their favorite artists while partying in the lot, socially distanced. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their zone and truly make the experience theirs and unique to them.
“We are thrilled to have live music returning safely to the Atlanta area for a great weekend of Live From The Drive-In," President of Live Nation Atlanta Peter Conlon said. "We’ve seen such a great demand from fans to get back to concerts in a safe manner and from artists to get back on the stage to perform again. It’s also really great to be bringing live event jobs back to some local crew and workers who have been out of work since March. We can’t wait to see everyone come out!”
Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Live From The Drive-In. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets until Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Each event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. This includes thorough sanitation throughout the event and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, along with a number of other preventive measures.
For more information on the health and safety precautions we are taking, event guidelines and FAQs, please visit LiveNation.com/DriveIn.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com/DriveIn. Tickets will be available to purchase as car passes. Fans will only need to purchase one ticket per car, with a maximum of four people permitted in each car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.