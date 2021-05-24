Building industry nonprofit HomeAid Atlanta recently kicked off its fifth major project at Roswell’s The Drake House.
The new project consists of major plumbing repairs and restoration of an eight-unit apartment building at The Drake House, which provides a lifeline of supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta.
HomeAid Atlanta volunteers from Harrison Homes completed interior demolition May 12 to make way for R.S. Andrews and North Georgia Inliners to begin plumbing work, wrapping-up at the end of May. Lennar will then complete the restoration of the building including all new kitchen cabinets, vanities, flooring drywall and paint.
HomeAid expects the first building to be completed by the end of June.
“We know that it is important to keep services going for the moms and children that rely on The Drake House in their time of need, so we are focusing on eight units at a time," HomeAid Atlanta Executive Director Mandy Carter said. "Once the first building is done, we will move on to the next eight units, thus ensuring that not all 16 emergency housing units are offline at the same time. We hope to get all of them repaired and restored by the fall.”
While HomeAid Atlanta works with numerous organizations throughout a nine-county metro Atlanta area, the partnership with The Drake House is one of its most enduring. The partnership began in 2006, when HomeAid renovated two apartment buildings to establish The Drake House, the first-ever crisis housing for women in north Fulton County.
Continued HomeAid partnerships, including four major projects and seven HomeAid Care Days - volunteer workdays, have saved The Drake House locations close to $800,000 over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.