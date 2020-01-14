A Johns Creek man was charged with 18 offenses, including obstruction of officers and attempting to remove an officer's weapon, following a road rage incident on Holcomb Bridge Road.
Roswell police say another vehicle cut off 23-year-old Brady Scott Miller while driving down Holcomb Bridge Road. According to police, Miller got out of his car in the road, "raised his arms and demonstrated a flailing manner, then yelled, 'Just go...just..go.'"
Officers arrived at the parking lot Miller pulled into and asked Miller to step out of the car. Officers could reportedly smell a strong odor of alcohol on Miller and gave him a sobriety test.
When attempting to handcuff Miller, police say he began pulling away from the officers, so they "took him to the ground." While three officers attempted to gain control of his arms to handcuff him behind the back, police say he kept pulling away and attempting to escape.
According to the incident report, Miller tried grabbing one of the officer's duty belt and gun. He was able to grab a magazine from the officer, who let go of Miller and tazed him twice before Miller was able to be handcuffed.
Miller continued to fight while in handcuffs, kicking one officer in the thigh and repeatedly hitting his head on the pavement. Police say Miller said once he got out of the jail, "he was going to shoot himself and demanded that officers on scene shoot him."
EMS arrived on scene and Miller was taken to North Fulton Hospital, where staff later transported him to Ridgeview Hospital in Smyrna. Miller was charged with three felonies for obstruction of three different officers and 15 misdemeanors, including DUI less than safe, open container and aggressive driving.
