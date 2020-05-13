The bridges across Ga 400/Holcomb Bridge Road, Big Creek Parkway and the Express Lanes will all have similar designs.
Roswell city council approved bridge aesthetics for the three transportation projects. The bridge designs have been in discussion since last fall. Council decided the bridges will be made of sandstone, have square fencing and no arches.
According to city staff, sandstone will reduce the cost of the bridges by $15,000 per bridge. In a survey sent out to the public, a majority of responding residents supported the sandstone look. While a majority of the public supported arches along the fence, council voted to not include the arches. Had the city included arches, it would have cost around $21,000 per arch.
The Holcomb Bridge Road and Express Lane Bridges will cost around $2.1 million, including the sandstone, upgraded sidewalks and lighting for each bridge. The Big Creek Parkway current budget includes $2.5 million in aesthetics. Applying aesthetics similar to the other bridges will cost $1.7 million.
"We only get one chance at doing the bare minimum to these bridges, which are the gateway to our city," council member Matt Judy said. "I want to make this bridge look as nice as possible because it's the gateway to our city."
According to the Department of Transportation, the Holcomb Bridge Road/400 interchange sees 70,000 vehicles per day and as Roswell’s only access to Ga. 400.
The next step after the approval is to prepare specifications and design details in accordance with the city council’s decision and submit to GDOT by June 3. The city council’s decision on bridge aesthetics for Big Creek Parkway Bridge will be used in the ongoing design efforts of the Big Creek Parkway project.
