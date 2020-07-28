Roswell's historic Doc's Cafe is relocating from Oxbo Road to Pleasant Hill Street.
The historic structure was moved during the Oxbo Realignment Project and Roswell city council voted to make Pleasant Hill its new home. The city is preparing to relocate the structure, but at the moment there is no projected opening date.
The landmark is meant to preserve an important part of Roswell's history. Doc's Cafe would be showcased in Roswell's historic tours.
The structure was to be demolished during the Oxbo Realignment project, but the city was able to save it.
"It's a very important structure in telling an honest and equal history of Roswell and how our Black community played into that and their role in the history of the city of Roswell," Mayor Lori Henry said. "Our concern is to save this structure and to locate it where it would be a good story to tell, as well as give everyone the true history of Roswell and how our Black community played into that."
Henry also said that numerous organizations have already stepped up and offered to help restore and repair the building.
"The community is very committed to making Doc's Cafe a success and I personally feel that Doc's Cafe is very instrumental in telling all of the history of Roswell," Henry said.
The new location would also put Doc's Cafe across the street from Roswell's first church and school.
The building would not be moved until the Oxbo realignment project is complete.
