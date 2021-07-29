The Milton Fire Department is accepting donations for the families who were displaced after two separate apartment building fires destroyed their homes.
Two major apartment building fires in the past few days have displaced scores of Milton families, leaving them without permanent homes and essential items needed to get by. Milton is offering three drop-off points for clothing, toiletries/personal hygiene products and diapers — and only those items right now — through Aug. 6.
People can bring their donations to city of Milton Fire Department’s three operating stations – F.S. 41 at 12670 Arnold Mill Road, F.S. 43 at 750 Hickory Flat Road, and F.S. 44 at 13690 Highway 9.
Donations are being accepted during normal weekday business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and between 9 a.m. and noon this Saturday, July 31.
Any donated items not used by residents of either affected apartment complex will be redirected to North Fulton Community Charities, which will allow them to get to others in need in our area.
The apartment complexes themselves are also asking for moving supplies such as boxes, packing tape, plastic bins, markers, large shopping bags and duffels and suitcases. Those items can be dropped off at 13125 Morris Road and 13200 Summit Blvd.
The first fire that broke out early Friday evening was at the Camden Deerfield apartment complex off Summit Blvd. No one suffered injuries in that blaze, as everyone got out safely. Nonetheless, the fire displaced families from 30 units.
Four days later, at roughly the same time, another fire erupted about one mile away on Deer Trail in the 1200 building of the IMT Deerfield apartments. This impacted building had about the same number of units as the one at Camden Deerfield, with dozens more being displaced. As with the other fire, no residents were injured.
While final, official determinations haven’t been made, preliminary evidence suggests a natural cause – specifically, lightning – for both fires.
The Georgia Red Cross helped provide lodging, food, and certain personal items in the immediate aftermath of both fires. Those wishing to support this non-profit organization – which aids victims of similar emergencies all around Georgia – can do so at https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia.html.
Anyone who wishes to donate but needs assistance transporting items to a fire station should contact Jeanette Citta from the Milton Police Department at jeanette.citta@cityofmiltonga.us and she’ll help coordinate a pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.