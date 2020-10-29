Tropical Storm Zeta has left numerous roads closed and inaccessible throughout Roswell, Alpharetta and Milton.
Emergency responders have been working through the early morning to clear roads and more than 600,000 Georgians were left without power.
Roswell
The following roads have trees down and/or are closed in Roswell.
Current list of trees down affecting roadways:
- GA 400 NB South of Holcomb Bridge Rd.
- Coleman Rd/Ashley Manor
- Azalea Drive/Riverwalk
- Stone Mist Trace
- Etris Rd/South of Cox Rd
- Crabapple Rd/North of Saddlecreek
- Stroup Rd/Stone Moore
- Mountain Park/South of Oakhaven
- Old Alabama/at Roundabout
- 1225 Wildwood Springs Dr
- Lake Charles/Land O’Lakes Pkwy
- 273 Skyland Dr
- Old Alabama Rd/Holcomb Woods
- Atlanta St/East of Crabapple
- Houze Rd/Falstaf
- Scott Rd/Nesbit Ferry
- Old Alabama Rd/Barrington Landing
- Willeo to Coleman to North Point
- Martins Rd/North of Riverside
- Mountain Point/Mountain Shoals
- Roxburgh/Old Alabama
- Steeple Chase/River Cliff
Trees involving power lines are as follows. All power companies have been notified (no ETAs currently).
- Bowen/Waverly Hall
- Grimes Bridge – on a vehicle
- 9460 Coleman Rd
- 400 Bramble Ct
- 10830 Shallowford
- 595 Lake Charles Way
- Cox/Lackey
Closures:
- Smith Plantation Grounds
- Woodstock Dog Park
The city says all park trails have a number of trees and limbs down and debris scattered from the storm. Please stay clear of all downed or falling trees. Crews will be working over the next few days to clear the fallen trees and debris.
Alpharetta
The following roads have trees down and/or are closed in Alpharetta.
- Webb Bridge Road at Westwind Drive
- Charlotte Drive south of Mid Broadwell Road.
- Canton Street between Jasmine Garden Way and Mayfield Road
Milton
As of 9:15 a.m., the following major roads — or portions thereof — remain closed as crews do their work:
- Freemanville Road, from Providence Road to Mayfield Road
- All of New Providence Road
- Birmingham Road, from Freemanville to Hopewell Road
- Cogburn Road, from the Francis/Hopewell roundabout to Bethany Bend
- Hopewell Road, around Thompson Rd.
- All of Nix Road
- Mountain/King Road, from Freemanville to 372/Birmingham Highway is impassable
Police are reminding residents to always assume a downed power line is live and life-threatening. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove a person or animal caught in power lines. Call 911 for help.
Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or any other object from a downed line. Please call the non emergency number to report. Never drive over a downed line or under a low-hanging wires.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
