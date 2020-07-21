North Fulton Community Charities is collecting new backpacks filled with school supplies for its annual Back to School program presented by CAS Group and Northside Hospital.
The program serves local families in need. Last year, NFCC distributed over 900 donated backpacks filled with school supplies to children in North Fulton.
“This year, due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, we are seeing a greater need for our back to school program,” Director of Programs Eden Purdy said. “Even though students will be starting the school year virtually, they still need these supplies to succeed in school and they will continue to need them when school resumes in person.”
North Fulton Community Charities is asking community members to donate new backpacks pre-filled with appropriate supplies for elementary, middle or high school students. A list of required supplies and a sign up is available on their website at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program.
In addition, they are also accepting donations that can be used to purchase a backpack for donors who would rather not do the shopping themselves.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 to all registered participants. Registration is required for qualified families residing in North Fulton and can be done online at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program.
Donations can be dropped off between July 27 to Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the distribution site, 310 North Point Parkway Circle.
