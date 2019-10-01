North Fulton Community Charities' annual Warm Coat Drive returns to help local families for its 25th year.
North Fulton Community Charities collects new and gently worn coats and jackets as well as accessories such as hats, scarves and gloves, for adults and children, throughout the month of October culminating with Warm Coat Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. Last year, NFCC distributed over 1,400 coats and accessories to families in need.
“Warm Coat Day is so important to the families who participate because it allows them to prepare their family for winter without the burden of that extra expense on their already stretched budgets,” Director of Programs at NFCC Eden Purdy said. “Our community has always been so generous in providing for those in need during the coat drive.”
The Warm Coat Drive started in 1994 as a service project for local Girl Scout Cadet Troop 628 from Crabapple Middle School.
“The girls in Troop 628 were very involved in service projects," former troop leader and founder of the Warm Coat Drive Andrea Weitzman said. "It's very gratifying that the Warm Coat drive is still going strong since its inception 25 years ago!”
From Oct. 1 to 24 donations will be accepted at several area drop off locations including:
- Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009
- CoreMatters, 1144 Canton Street, Suite 104, Roswell, GA 30075
- Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- St. David’s Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076
On Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., donations can be delivered directly to the distribution center for Warm Coat Day. The address for the distribution center will be announced prior to the event.
Warm Coat Day is the first event of the NFCC Holiday Program. The Holiday Program also includes a Thanksgiving Food Program in November and a Sponsored Families Program and Santa Shop in December. Holiday Baskets are also provided to local senior residents. For more information on the holiday program including ways to donate and volunteer visit the website at nfccholiday.org.
The NFCC Holiday Program is presented by Macy’s and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. For more information on sponsoring this program, contact Holly York at hyork@nfcchelp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.