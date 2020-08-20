Roswell is inviting volunteers to help clean up the city's area of the Chattahoochee River during Roswell's Rivers Alive event Sept. 19.
The event, co-hosted by Keep Roswell Beautiful and the city of Roswell, is part of a statewide campaign to clean and preserve Georgia’s 70,100 miles of rivers and streams.
This year the operations of the cleanup will be adjusted to ensure the health and safety of volunteers. The cleanup will be staged at East Roswell Park from 8 to 11:30 a.m. where volunteers will pick up and drop off their equipment and trash bags in a drive-thru, contactless fashion. Small groups of volunteers will be dispersed across the city to pick up litter along local trails, parks, and waterways, remove privet — an invasive plant species — and mark storm drains in surrounding neighborhoods.
Groups of volunteers must consist of no more than 10 people at a site and volunteers must be at least 8 years old. It is highly encouraged that volunteer groups consist of people within the same household or same “quaranteam.” We also strongly encourage all participants to wear a mask during the cleanup.
In 2019, Roswell’s Rivers Alive cleanup picked up 896 pounds of trash and a dumpster-full of privet. This annual cleanup is important in maintaining the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries that flow through Roswell, including Big Creek and Hog Waller Creek.
Rivers Alive is an annual tradition in Roswell and sparks renewed pride in our unique riverside city. Awards for the most trash collected and most unusual item found will be presented to volunteer groups the following week.
The Rivers Alive team will work with volunteers to assign cleanup locations. All volunteers must register by Sept. 11.
For more information or to register, visit www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/rivers-alive/ or contact Nikki Belmonte at nbelmonte@roswellgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.