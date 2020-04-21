Alpharetta restaurants are establishing programs where community members can help feed and thank our healthcare heroes.
Crave Pie Studio is partnering with the community to give back to the men and women taking care of those in need during this difficult time with their Pie It Forward & Bake Someone Happy Program. Customers can now spread some happiness through pies by sponsoring one or more of the bakery’s artisanal mini pies at $7.50 per pie that Crave Pie Studio staff will deliver to those on the frontlines in hospitals, clinics, police and fire departments, nursing homes and more. So far, the community has sponsored more than 830 pies for healthcare heroes and first responders.
Maple Street Biscuit Company is also sticking to their motto of “Help people. Serve others. Be a part of the community,” by creating their Hero Biscuit Boxes to be sent to hospitals, medical facilities or first responder units. AT $10 per box, each Hero Biscuit Box contains a tasty Maple Street Biscuit Sandwich, a signature side, dessert and bottled water and is marked with the name of the sender. Guests can also specify which location they would like their order sent to by leaving the information in the order notes. Purchase an individual box for a frontline worker, or order in bulk (multiples of 10 available) and Maple Street Biscuit Company will send you a gift card in the mail for 10% off a purchase.
Kale Me Crazy Alpharetta is also helping feed frontline workers. Kale Me Crazy is not only making sure our frontline workers are fed during the coronavirus crisis, but also that their immune systems are taken care of as well. Kale Me Crazy Alpharetta customers can now donate a lunch wrap to healthcare workers through their Feed the Frontline Program and the restaurant will include one of their Immunity Shots packed with immune-system-boosting vitamins to give health care workers in North Fulton one more line of defense. Orders can be made online, through the Kale Me Crazy app, by phone or in person. Kale Me Crazy is delivering to Emory Johns Creek, Northside Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton.
Locally owned Bagel Boys Café is helping healthcare workers and first responders with their Feed Our Heroes Program. This donation program allows customers to send Bagel Boys’ made-from-scratch bagels in multiples of 25 ($25 per 25 bagels) to front line workers in our area. Those looking to donate can call Bagel Boys Cafe at 770-569-1009 or order directly online. Healthcare workers, first responders and other essential service providers across North Fulton have already received several donations thanks to donations from Bagel Boys’ loyal customers.
For those looking for other ways to help feed the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential service providers in Alpharetta during this trying time, consider donating to Freshii Alpharetta or The Original Pancake House, where every dollar will go directly feeding these local heroes while they work hard to keep us safe and help those in need.
