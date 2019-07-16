North Fulton Community Charities is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for their annual Back to School program presented by Northside Hospital.
The program serves local families in need. Last year, NFCC distributed over 900 donated backpacks filled with school supplies to children in north Fulton.
“The Back to School Program is one of the budget relieving programs we offer at NFCC to help families living paycheck to paycheck who don’t have the extra money to spend on necessary supplies,” Director of Programs Eden Purdy said. “We need the help of our neighbors in North Fulton to donate supplies or sponsor a child so that every child in our community can start school with the supplies they need to succeed.”
A complete list of supplies needed is available on the website at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program. A donation of $75 can help sponsor a high school student going back to school and $50 can help sponsor a middle or elementary school student.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed on Aug. 3 to all registered participants. Registration is required for qualified families residing in north Fulton and can be done in person at NFCC offices at 11270 Elkins Road, Roswell. On Aug. 4, teachers at local Title I schools are invited to come and shop for their classrooms.
Teachers must be registered prior to attending. Donations can be dropped off between July 29 to Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the distribution site, 11275 Elkins Road, Roswell, GA 30076 across the street from NFCC’s main building. This site is not staffed so donations are only accepted during these hours. Donations are also being accepted at the Alpharetta, Milton and East Roswell library locations during their regular hours until Aug. 1.
