The contemporary heart art of Fabio Napoleoni will be on display once again this summer Aug. 24 to 25 at the Vinings Gallery on Canton, complete with a private fundraising event to benefit Enduring Hearts.
This will mark the second year his pieces will be featured in an exclusive show at the gallery at 938 Canton St. in Roswell.
“Not only is Fabio an amazingly talented artist but an exceptional person as well,” Vinings Gallery on Canton’s Director Liza Rawls said. “His works present nostalgia, sorrow, and moments that lift the soul, coupled with vivid colors and captivating characters. Fabio’s originals are in high demand on a global level, so the fact we will have them at this show for the second consecutive year is something we are absolutely ecstatic about.”
Napoleoni and his wife Nicole will be on hand as guests at the gallery for a private event Friday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. benefiting Enduring Hearts, a nonprofit that funds research to increase the longevity of organ transplants, improve the quality of life for transplant recipients, and eliminate pediatric heart diseases that lead to transplantation.
“My time in Atlanta last summer was one of the highlights of the year, so it was a quick and easy decision to return to Vinings Gallery,” Napoleoni said. “It is an honor to partner with a highly inspirational and well-run organization like Enduring Hearts and all the impactful work the nonprofit is doing not only with research to make sure pediatric heart transplants are healthier and longer lasting in the future, but through the different ways Enduring Hearts families who have already received transplants or waiting for a heart transplant."
At the event, Napoleoni will be unveiling a new original sketch inspired by Enduring Hearts. The original sketch will be available via silent auction during the private event. All of the proceeds from the sketch and a portion of proceeds from the evenings sales will be donated to the charity.
When completed, the full color oil on canvas will be auctioned at Enduring Hearts’ signature fundraiser, the 5th Annual Bourbon Gala & Auction on Feb. 21, 2020. The August show will also feature signed and numbered limited editions and artist proofs of Napoleoni’s original piece "Resilient.” "Resilient" was inspired by the story of Maya Gahan, the daughter of Enduring Hearts founder, Patrick Gahan.
The weekend will also mark the official kickoff of a special raffle benefiting Enduring Hearts. There will be a chance for one person to win the opportunity to drive a different Audi every month for one year, courtesy of Enduring Hearts’ partner Audi Atlanta. Tickets for the raffle featuring the grand prize of the “One Year Mobility Driving Experience” will cost $100 per ticket with only 600 tickets available for purchase.
The final drawing will be held the night of the Bourbon Gala on Feb. 21, 2020. The second prize winner will receive a cash prize of $2,500 and the third prize will receive $1,000. To learn more about the raffle’s, visit enduringhearts.org
“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Fabio and Audi Atlanta,” executive director of Enduring Hearts Carolyn Salvador said. “We are so grateful for their continued commitment and generosity to Enduring Hearts."
"Fabio has seen what it is like to be the parent of a child with congenital heart disease and therefore knows all too well the wide range of emotions one can experience when faced with a series of challenging heart conditions," Salvador said. "You can clearly see that reflected in his thought provoking pieces.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the evening and supporting Enduring Hearts should visit donateheart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.