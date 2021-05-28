Hamby Road will close June 2 for about three weeks — a move Milton says should allow the roundabout project there to finish roughly four months earlier than expected.
The closure affects access to all of Hamby Road from Hopewell Road. It can be still be used and accessed from Highway 9 by those with residences on and off Hamby, including the Watsons Bend entrance into The Manor.
Electronic message boards are currently out around the area indicating the pending move. Next week they'll be accompanied by detour signs to indicate alternate routes.
After the road reopens — which could wrap up earlier or later than the anticipated three weeks, depending on weather and other factors — the framework of the roundabout should be set. While there may be finishing touches, such as final paving, markings or landscaping left, the roundabout should be generally operational at that time.
Crews have worked for months on the TSPLOST-funded roundabout at Hamby and Hopewell roads while simultaneously doing something similar at the Hopewell-Thompson intersection. Initial staging plans called for a three-way stop during construction at Hamby and Hopewell, along with regular delays due to flaggers closing one lane at a time, for this part of the process.
This month's Hamby Road closure eliminates those steps while allowing crews to work much faster. Officially, this roundabout must be completed by Dec. 31. While the work was not expected to last quite that long, the Hamby Road closure is expected to shave a significant chunk off the timeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.