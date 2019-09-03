North Fulton educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students can apply for a Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Golden Grant.
This Atlanta-exclusive grant program is funded by local McDonald’s Owner/Operators to help K-12 students reach their full potential. Twelve Golden Grants will be awarded in the following quantities and amounts based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects. One recipient will receive $20,000, another will receive $10,000 and ten other recipients will receive $1,000 grants.
Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs and activities, and more. Activities and programs must be executed by Dec. 31, 2020, in one of the 30 greater Atlanta counties listed on GoldenGrantsATL.com.
Golden Grants is one of many ways local McDonald’s Owner/Operators are contributing to the greater Atlanta community. Last year, with support from their customers, the Atlanta Operators contributed more than $1 million to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the city’s two Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Ronald McDonald Family Room.
“Golden Grants was created to be a resource for teachers and other individuals who are working hard to positively impact the lives and minds of our students,” local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Dave Hamilton said. “We’re excited to fund this program as we recognize the importance of education and contributing to communities throughout Greater Atlanta.”
Last year, Holcomb Bridge Middle School was one of the ten winners of the $1,000 grant. The school is using the grant to provide additional music coaching for band students before school and during their band period.
Eligible residents are invited to enter at GoldenGrantsATL.com and can visit GoldenGrantsATL.com for the official rules. The deadline to enter is Oct. 25, and grant recipients will be announced in January 2020.
