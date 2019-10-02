A Roswell woman found a GPS tracking device attached to the bottom of her car, police say.
The thirty-two-year-old woman stated on Friday, Sept. she noticed a white, newer model Dodge Ram that appeared to be following her. She told police she noticed the same vehicle on Monday. According to the police report, the car followed the victim as she left her residence and continued to follow her as she ran errands.
According to the police report, the victim stated her boyfriend works in security and told her to check her vehicle for a tracking device. She told police she located a small black magnetic object on the undercarriage of her vehicle that appeared to be a GPS tracking device.
More information to come.
