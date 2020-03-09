Lucky’s Burgers and Brew will be continuing their tradition of throwing the biggest outdoor St. Patrick’s Day party in Roswell — with a special new addition — this year.
On March 14, party goers can help Lucky’s celebrate their 10th annual St. Paddy’s Party with fun and drink specials as well as family fun and activities.
Officials will also be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Lucky’s Live, a new venue and stage located behind Lucky’s Burger and Brew, at Lucky’s Backyard and Doghouse pavilion.
After the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., live bands will hit the stage to provide entertainment for the crowd, expected to be 500 people or more.
“This is by far the biggest outdoor party in Roswell for St .Paddy’s Day. We close off the parking lot and bring in extra tables to accommodate the crowd,” said Lisa Weltsch, Marketing Director for Lucky’s Burger and Brew. “We’ll be serving up a special buffet, lots of drink and beer specials, plus our annual band of choice, The Seven Sons, really brings out the best party vibe.”
The party raises funds for a charity of choice each year, with this year’s recipient being the Fallen Sparrow Foundation Support for Cambodia.
After the St. Paddy’s festivities, monthly events and live performances will be scheduled on the new stage. Lucky’s Live stage and venue will also be available for private bookings for events, parties, meeting, and functions.
For more information on the party and the new venue, visit www.facebook.com/LuckysBurgersAndBrewRoswell.
