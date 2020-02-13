Fulton County Magistrate Court is offering couples the chance to say "I Do" without the hefty price.
With the success of supplementing the Friday weddings offered by Probate Court and to provide a free wedding option during the week, the Magistrate Court of Fulton County has opened its doors to provide a private wedding ceremony for community members Valentine’s Day.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk will be performing free wedding ceremonies to community members.
To schedule an appointment, email magistrate.jarequests@fultoncountyga.gov or contact Mary Shimell at 404-613-9071.
Ceremonies will take place at 185 Central Avenue, SW Atlanta.
