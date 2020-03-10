Families are invited to grab their bonnets and bowties and hop on over to the Free Photos with The Easter Bunny event at the Alpharetta Welcome Center March 21.
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees will receive a complimentary individual or family photo with the Easter Bunny. A photo will be printed onsite and emailed instantly to each person, so it can be shared with family and friends.
As part of the free fun and festivities of the day, children will enjoy balloon artists and kids’ activities on the plaza. Refreshments will also be served.
“We are excited to have the Easter Bunny return to our Welcome Center,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “This event gives us the opportunity to talk with residents and visitors about how they can benefit from utilizing all the complimentary event planning services that are offered by the staff at the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau.”
Free Photos with The Easter Bunny is a free event and no reservations are required. Attendees are advised to not wear green clothing as the photographer will be using a “green screen” and green clothing interferes with the photo quality. No pets, please.
The Alpharetta Welcome Center is at 178 South Main Street, Suite 200 and is the best source for information on Alpharetta and all that it offers in the way of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, for visitors and residents alike. For more information on the event visit www.awesomealpharetta.com.
