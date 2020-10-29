Electric service to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following Hurricane Zeta.
Damage assessment following widespread impacts from Hurricane Zeta is in progress throughout Georgia and must be completed as an essential step to efficiently and effectively allocate resources. Teams must first remove trees to access some of the hardest hit areas. Once accessible, an assessment of damage is taken before crews can begin making repairs. All of Georgia Power’s teams are in the field working to assess damage and restore power.
As of 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29, around 417,000 customers are still without power across Georgia. Georgia Power is working to repair around 4,200 cases of individual damage or trouble — including broken poles and lines — the company is working to repair.
Damage and outages are widespread and across the northern and middle parts of the state.
The company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Zeta:
- Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
- Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
- Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
- Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
- Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.
Tools You Can Use
Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.
Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.
@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.
Storm Response Pandemic Preparations
Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special “distancing” and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.
In addition, the company’s comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.
If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working. Georgia Power asks that residents refrain from giving workers cookies or treats during this time, instead, give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.
Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.
