Gate City Brewing will be hosting a community event and beer release to raise awareness on human trafficking and funds for local nonprofits on Sept. 28.
Kicking off at 6 p.m., this event is a free and family-friendly event at Gate City Brewing Co. taproom with live music, a food truck and local charities involved in the fight against human trafficking.
The featured drink, Freedom IPA, packs a crisp, refreshing flavor that hop lovers will enjoy while doing the important work of raising awareness to a crucial cause. Six-packs of Freedom Fighter IPA are available in Gate City Brewing Co’s taproom.
Gate City Brewing Co has partnered with End HT Now, the Roswell Rotary Club and The Power of One to raise awareness and funds to support 3 local charities that work with human trafficking victims here in Atlanta.
Proceeds from the sales of Freedom Fighter IPA will support Well Spring Living and Out of Darkness.
Founded in 2001, Wellspring Living is a non-profit organization in Atlanta, Georgia that provides domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services through three residential programs and two community-based programs. The programs provide transformative care through therapeutic services, education, life skills and personal and professional development. The focus for each participant is on developing their courage to move forward and their confidence to succeed.
The mission of Out of Darkness, the anti-trafficking ministry of Atlanta Dream Center, is to reach, rescue and restore all victims of commercial sexual exploitation. Commercial exploitation may take the form of stripping, pornography, survival sex, prostitution or sex trafficking.
Atlanta has become one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the United States, according to the FBI. In Georgia alone, 12,400 men purchase sex with young women in any given month. Additionally, around 100 adolescent females are sexually exploited each night in Georgia.
For more information on Gate City Brewing, visit https://www.gatecitybrewingcompany.com/brewery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.