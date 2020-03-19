Furkids Animals Rescue and Shelters is asking for the public's help with donations and supplies after being forced to cancel the organization's largest fundraiser.
Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters has made the difficult decision to cancel its upcoming 18th Anniversary Celebration fundraising event. While this decision helps protect public health, it’s also jeopardizing donations that support lifesaving work. Shelters have closed to protect their staff and volunteers, and animal care supplies could deplete rapidly.
Furkids is remaining open, with operational adjustments, and is appealing to the community for support.
Furkids has been following health tragedies and loss of business in Atlanta and across the country as the corona virus spreads. With the overwhelming concern for human safety as well as the economy, little has been heard about nonprofit organizations, which also are on the firing line amid the growing public health, economic and social repercussions of COVID 19.
“Despite this crisis, we will continue to save lives and care for the animals currently in our program,” CEO and Founder of Furkids Samantha Shelton said. “We are issuing an urgent appeal to our community for support; whether it is a donation, participation in our silent auction or fostering; we need help to save the lives of animals who survive on their own.”
Historically, this fundraiser has generated critical lifesaving revenue – around $150,000 of annual funding. Losing these funds will negatively impact at-risk animals in what are already very difficult times.
To salvage party revenue, Furkids is launching a silent auction starting Tuesday, March 18, and ending Saturday night, March 21 at 8 p.m. The community is encouraged to register now by texting the word FURKIDS to 71760.
Once registered, participants can bid on fabulous auction items, buy a commemorative Furkids t-shirt and donate to Furkids. On Saturday night, Furkids will host a first-ever live auction countdown event on Facebook, complete with a puppy and kitten party.
As this crisis progresses, Furkids is especially concerned about vulnerable homeless animals, and those pets likely to be surrendered to shelters as families are challenged to make ends meet or are too ill to care for their pets. There is very real danger that, as a lack of funds, lack of volunteers and lack of fosters grows, some shelters and rescues could be forced to close. Of the five largest shelters and rescues in the Atlanta area, only Furkids and Lifeline continue to operate at reduced capacity with reduced resources.
Furkids is urging the community to:
- Please donate now at https://furkids.org/donation/
- To help with supplies, visit Furkids’ Smile.Amazon Wish List at https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/HYJHBML9YPHD/ref=smi_ext_lnk_lcl_cl
- Foster a Furkid while stuck at home. Fostering opens up space in the shelter to rescue more at-risk animals. Apply to foster at https://furkids.org/volunteer/foster-a-furkid/
- Start purging your closets and home of items you don't need. Furkids’ thrift stores generate vital revenue for their lifesaving programs. More information at https://furkids.org/thrift-store/.
Shelters are open for adoptions by appointment only. To set up an appointment, prospective dog adopters should email dogadoptions@furkids.org, or call 678-624-1003. Prospective cat adopters should email adopt@furkids.org.
Furkids’ Petco and PetSmart store adoption centers are also open by appointment only. Cats located at Petsmart Midtown and Happy Tabby have been temporarily relocated to the cat shelter or to foster homes. Other store closings may be necessary.
Volunteer group operations (school/company groups) are postponed.The FurTales reading program for children is temporarily suspended. All community adoption events are postponed. Intakes will be limited when necessary.
While this coronavirus pandemic progresses, Furkids will continue to update the public on their website at www.furkids.org as well as on social media.
