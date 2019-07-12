By the time July hits, parents and children are becoming more and more restless as the end of summer looms near.
Parents may be running out of ideas to keep their children entertained, but north Fulton offers a variety of affordable family activities until school returns.
1. $2 movies at Aurora Cineplex
- Weekdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 1
- 100 Commerce Pkwy, Roswell, GA 30076
Aurora Cineplex debuts a new movie every Friday, then screens it again the next Monday-Thursday. From July 12 through 18, "Teen Titans GO! To the Movies" will play. From July 19 through 25, the theater will show "Rock Dog," and from July 26 through Aug. 1, "Kung Fu Panda" will play. All upcoming shows are rated PG, and parents can purchase $4 snack packs that include a mini popcorn, drink, mini Skittles and free refills on the snack pack.
2. Free kids activities at Home Depot
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 3
- 870 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075
Home Depot offers free classes and workshops throughout the year. The store will offer a kid's class to build a rocket pencil box. Kids can be an aerospace engineer for the day, learning the anatomy of rockets through hands-on construction. Once their rocket pencil box is built, kids can decorate it with paint and stickers.
All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a free certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last.
3. Puppet show at Roswell's Cultural Arts Center
- Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m
- 950 Forrest St, Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell's Summer Puppet Series curtains close July 20, but there is still time to see the last show. "The Fairy Tailor" will wrap up the summer series from July 15 through 20. Tickets are $5 per person, and children two and under are free.
4. Free movie at Riverside Park, "Mary Poppins Returns"
- Saturday, July 20
- 575 Riverside Rd, Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell will continue its Free Family Movie Series with "Mary Poppins Returns." All movies begin at dark and families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Food and drinks will be sold at the concession stand.
5. Craft time at Alpharetta library
- Thursday, July 18
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Alpharetta Library will be hosting a free, freestyle craft time for children and families. From paper airplanes, pipe cleaner flowers, Popsicle stick houses and (accurate) family paintings, kids are welcome to create whatever they want with the available supplies.
6. Slime Making with Discover Science Center
- Thursday, July 18 at Alive in Roswell
- 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Kids and adults (Nickelodeon fans?) can learn how to make slime at the center's tent at Alive in Roswell for free! The Slime Science Lab will be in the interactive zone behind City Hall. Families can enjoy making gooey slime and try to win a free week of science summer camp.
7. Free Kids paint days
- July 20, 26, 27 and Aug. 2
- 2 to 4 p.m.
- 6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Johns Creek's Paint the World program offers free summer art classes through the beginning of August. The classes are for rising 3rd-8th grade students and all materials are provided. Art projects are different every class and teach students basic art skills.
8. Family Story Time
- July 17, 24, 31
- 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- 10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009
Alpharetta library for family story time Wednesday mornings for the remainder of July. Families can enjoy songs, rhymes and stories for free. Story time if for all ages, but recommended for infants through elementary audiences.
9. Alive in Roswell
- July 18, 5 to 9 p.m.
Every third Thursday through October, the streets of downtown Roswell come alive with food, music and entertainment. Admission is free and guests can peruse local vendors. Children's games and entertainment are also available.
10. Splish Splash in the Park
- Sat, July 27, 2019
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Roswell Park, 9000 Foust Road
Come cool off for free at the Splash Pad with Aiden's Wagon, a local non-profit that assists families with individuals on the autism spectrum. Participants should register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/splish-splash-in-the-park-tickets-63655830302.
