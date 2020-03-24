The Fulton Golden Games will not be held, as scheduled, this spring due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Last year marked the 25th edition of this popular sporting festival, which brings together upwards of 500 adults, ages 50 and older, to participate in activities like running, throwing, bowling and much more. The Golden Games is hosted and run jointly by parks and recreation departments from the cities of Milton, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Roswell and Sandy Springs, as well as Fulton County.
Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 edition had been scheduled for April 29 at Milton's Bell Memorial Park. Now, those ceremonies will not be held, nor will other activities elsewhere related to the Golden Games. The events had been set to conclude on May 27.
The decision by local parks and recreation leaders aims to minimize the risk for seniors who otherwise night have competed in the Golden Games. Health authorities have urged the cancellation of all large gatherings to prevent this coronavirus from spreading.
Many cities, including Milton, have also closed off public access to municipal buildings and halted Parks and Recreation activities to curb the spread of COVID-19. In the same vein, special events and public meetings have been canceled.
For the latest on the City of Milton's response to COVID-19, visit the City webpage dedicated to this topic (https://www.cityofmiltonga.us/coronavirus), as well as the City of Milton's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/thecityofmiltonga/) and Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/cityofmiltonga).
