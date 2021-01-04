Newly-elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may investigate President Donald Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
In the hour-long audio released by the Washington Post this weekend, Trump is heard pressuring Raffensperger to "find more votes." Trump repeatedly claimed that "Georgians are angry" and "there's just no way" President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia.
"I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said at one point in the call.
“We won this election in Georgia based on all of this. There’s nothing wrong with saying that, Brad. The people of Georgia are angry and these numbers are going to be repeated on Monday night,” Trump said, adding: “There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated.”
Raffensperger interrupted Trump's claims, saying, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge you have is the data you have is wrong.”
Trump also took to Twitter after the phone call, alleging of dead voters and "under the table scams."
Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out https://t.co/ViYjTSeRcC— GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) January 3, 2021
Following the release of the phone call, state election board member David Worley asked Raffensperger to open an investigation into the call. Raffensperger, however, told ABC's Good Morning America that it would be inappropriate for his office to investigate the call since he and staff spoke to the president.
Instead, District Attorney Willis may be interested in investigating the call.
"Like many Americans, I have found the news reports about the President's telephone call with the Georgia Secretary of State disturbing," Willis said in a statement.
"As I promised Fulton County voters last year, as District Attorney, I will enforce the law without fear or favor," Willis said. "Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable. Once the investigation is complete, this matter, like all matters, will be handled by our office based on the facts and the law."
The Georgia Secretary of State's Office also held a press conference Jan. 4, where Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling debunked the numerous rumors and claims the president has said.
"The reason I'm standing here today is because there are people in position of authority and respect who have said their votes didn't count and it's not true," Sterling said. "I'm going to do it again and go through all this anti-disinformation Monday...It's whack-a-mole again, it's Groundhog Day again. I'm going to get to talk about things that I've repeatedly talked about for two months, but I'm going to do it again one last time."
"Because at the end of the day," Sterling said, "we want to make sure that people understand their votes count. Every person, every voice matters."
During his phone call to Raffensperger, Trump claimed that Fulton County tampered with ballet machines by replacing parts of the machines.
"No one is changing parts or pieces out of Dominion voting machines," Sterling said. "I don't even know what that means, that's not a real thing. That's not happening. The president mentioned that on the call and it's not real."
Sterling also said Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron Raffensperger despite Trump's claim.
Election Day polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
