Fulton County is continuing its efforts to ensure eligible resident receive the COVID-19 vaccine by opening appointments at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and beginning a ride share program for the county's older adults.
New appointments are being added to the Mercedes-Benz Community Vaccination site, with vaccine operations led by the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Fulton County Board of Health. Starting next week, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will join this site, bringing additional resources.
This mega-site offers free parking and evening and weekend appointments. The site is fully accessible and has wheelchairs on site. Language translation is also available, including American Sign Language. Residents without health insurance should simply state “no insurance” for that question on the appointment form. No ID is required when you arrive for your appointment.
As many as 42,000 vaccines will be administered per week, with expanded hours of operation.
In addition, vaccination sites are continuing at the Georgia International Convention Center and the site at North Point Parkway.
No vaccines will be given at these sites without an appointment.
Georgia residents who meet the following criteria are eligible to be vaccinated:
- Healthcare workers
- Law enforcement, fire and first responders
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- Educators and staff (pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)
- Judges and court staff
- People age 55+
- People age 16+ with disabilities
- Parents of children with complex medical conditions
- People age 16+ with certain medical conditions
- Caregivers
In addition to adding the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a vaccination site, Fulton County has also started an Uber/Lyft program. Any Fulton County older adult who has a confirmed vaccination appointment can call the Senior Services STARline at 404-613-6000 to schedule transportation. Older adults who are interested in booking an appointment should provide the following information: first and last name; age; telephone number; pick-up time and address; and destination address for their vaccine appointment.
Once approved, an Uber/Lyft transportation provider will contact residents by phone to coordinate ride pick-ups. When scheduling, residents should give transportation providers at least a two-day advance notice ahead of their vaccine appointment time.
Call the Fulton County Board of Health COVID-19 hotline at 404-613-8150. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Fulton County residents can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (888) 357-0169.
