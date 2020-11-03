Fulton County has stopped counting absentee ballots for the remainder of Nov. 3.
Fulton County officials say employees have tabulated all in-person votes and ceased counting absentee ballots for the night. Employees have been sent home and will finish counting in the morning, Nov. 4.
According to Fulton County, the absentee ballot count was delayed at least four hours due to a water leak early morning Nov. 3.
At around 6:07 a.m., the staff at State Farm Arena notified Fulton County Registration and Elections of a water leak affecting the room where absentee ballots were being tabulated.
Within 2 hours, repairs were complete. The county says no ballots were damaged, nor was any equipment affected. There was a brief delay in tabulating absentee ballots while the repairs were being conducted.
The county has not been clear on why they have stopped counting absentee ballots for the not and has not yet responded for comment.
